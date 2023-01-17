© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A queen of local news in Los Angeles retires

Published January 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
Beverly White reporting out in the field. (Courtesy of Beverly White)
Beverly White reporting out in the field. (Courtesy of Beverly White)

Beverly White has been a local television news reporter in Los Angeles for just over three decades. In addition to her own reporting, she is renowned as a great mentor and model for those entering journalism.

She received a lifetime achievement award in 2018 from the National Association of Black Journalists for her years of work. White talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

Beverly White sits in the snow. (Courtesy of Beverly White)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More