© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lonnie Holley (feat. Michael Stipe), 'Oh Me, Oh My'

By Joshua Minsoo Kim
Published January 17, 2023 at 9:38 AM EST

It's hard to imagine someone angrily shouting, "Oh me, oh my." Far from a "no way" or "what the ****," it's a statement of surprise that arrives with contemplation. Septuagenarian Lonnie Holley repeatedly croons it across this track of the same name, which bears an identical title to his forthcoming album out March 10.

As graceful piano chords and atmospheric synth pads channel a spiritual aura, Holley sing-speaks as if he's an oracle. "Humans, please listen," he begins his decree, his craggy voice revealing decades of wisdom. "It's alright to wonder a little deeper." He recounts his grandma's love for the famous hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing," of the beauty in community, of the miracle that is our one short life. As the song gets buoyed by gliding double bass, its thalassic ebb and flow is a call to be patient with others — something that's symbolized by how R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe intertwines his voice with Holley's. There's no climax, just an opportunity to experience beauty moment by moment.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Music News from NPR
Joshua Minsoo Kim
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More