New Mexico's early childhood secretary reflects on priorities for supporting the child care workforc

Published January 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST
Elizabeth Groginsky, cabinet secretary for early childhood education and care in New Mexico, left, visits with infants during a months long listening tour in 2022. (Courtesy of New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department)
Elizabeth Groginsky, cabinet secretary for early childhood education and care in New Mexico, left, visits with infants during a months long listening tour in 2022. (Courtesy of New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department)

As lawmakers in New Mexico begin their legislative session, we take a look at how they will prioritize the needs of young children this year. A new infusion of cash is going to programs that help little ones and their caregivers after voters approved a constitutional amendment in November.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Elizabeth Groginsky, cabinet secretary for early childhood education and care in New Mexico.

