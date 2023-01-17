© 2023 90.5 WESA
Researchers hope to stave off invasion of giant hornets in Washington state

Published January 17, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST

Northern giant hornets are an invasive species that can destroy a whole beehive in a matter of minutes. They first showed up in Washington in 2019, and officials there and in British Columbia are trying to eradicate the species. Now, researchers are partnering with scientists in Japan and Korea, where the hornets are more common, to learn how to trap the unwanted invaders.

John Ryan of KUOW reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

