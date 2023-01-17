© 2023 90.5 WESA
Social media puts pressure on body image — and it's linked to teen anxiety and eating disorders

Published January 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST

Teenagers are under many pressures, including unrealistic body image standards pushed by social media. Studies show that can lead to anxiety and eating disorders.

High school students Kaeleigh Brenner, Sarah Rhoades Cox and Sarah Bettis bring us the story of a friend who is struggling with her body image.

This story was produced for WFDD’s Radio 101 program in Winstom-Salem, North Carolina for their Dispatches From Within series.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

