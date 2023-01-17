Why it's difficult to remove House members

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Princeton University historian Julian Zelizer about what it would take for members of the House to remove Congressman George Santos amid revelations about numerous lies that he told before he was elected.

Zelizer edited the new book “Myth America: Historians Take On the Biggest Legends and Lies About Our Past.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.