China's population dropped for the first time in decades: What it means

Published January 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

For the first time in more than six decades, the world’s most crowded country has fewer people. China is seeing a slight drop in population.

India may soon surpass China with the biggest population in the world. The shifting demographics may have big implications inside China and in the world economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Yong Cai, a sociology professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and faculty fellow at the UNC Carolina Population Center.

