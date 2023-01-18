© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wednesday, 'Chosen to Deserve'

By Marissa Lorusso
Published January 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST

How long into a relationship before you start telling the really embarrassing stuff? "We always started by tellin' all our best stories first," Karly Hartzman sings at the opening of Wednesday's new single, "Chosen to Deserve." But "now that it's been awhile," she's ready to recount the less savory memories: tales of skipping class and sneaking around, of drinking too much and watching her friends trip on Benadryl hard enough to warrant a hospital visit. Hartzman says that she wrote "Chosen to Deserve" — released alongside the announcement of Wednesday's forthcoming album, Rat Saw God — as an homage to Drive-By Truckers' "Let There Be Rock," but with Hartzman's own "experiences from growing up and f***ing around and getting into stupid s***," as she explains.

Wednesday's best songs are filled with quotidian details that give them a sense of place, and the Asheville-based band has a knack for infusing its shoegaze-indebted rock with classic country twang; here, the band channels a country-rock sound that lends a wistful sweetness to Hartzman's admissions of youthful recklessness. By the song's end, Hartzman makes the disclosures feel nothing short of romantic: "Thank God that I was chosen to deserve you," she sings, "'Cause I'm the girl that you were chosen to deserve."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
Music News from NPR
Marissa Lorusso
See stories by Marissa Lorusso
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More