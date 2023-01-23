© 2023 90.5 WESA
Monterey Park shooting update

By Nathan Rott
Published January 23, 2023 at 12:38 PM EST

Authorities are looking for a man who has allegedly shot and killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in an overnight shooting in Monterey Park, a community just east of Los Angeles.

Nathan Rott
