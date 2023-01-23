© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tech layoffs go from bad to worse in the new year

Published January 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

In the last quarter of 2022, the tech sector was left reeling as profits slumped and layoffs swept the once seemingly invincible industry. Yet more misery has hit tech businesses to start the year with hundreds of thousands of layoffs last week.

Axed workers have been left with a bitter taste in their mouths at the way they were let go. It also throws into doubt the residency of many workers who were employed on H1-B visas, with only a short period of time for them to find new work.

KQED Silicon Valley senior editor Rachael Myrow joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for an update on the simmering tensions in the sector.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More