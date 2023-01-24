© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Amazon launches new prescription subscription service

Published January 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
Amazon is launching a new service called RxPass in the U.S. (Business Wire)
Amazon is launching a new service called RxPass in the U.S. (Business Wire)

Amazon is launching a new service called RxPass in the U.S. It’s a brand-new drug subscription operation, exclusive to Prime members. It costs $5 a month and includes generic medications for more than 80 common health conditions.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to discuss the new service and what it might mean for the pharmaceutical industry.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More