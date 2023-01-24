© 2023 90.5 WESA
An immigration attorney on DHS's new program to protect migrant workers experiencing labor abuse

Published January 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

The Department of Homeland Security says undocumented workers can now apply for temporary protection from deportation if they experience or are witness to labor abuses.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with attorney Ann Garcia from the National Immigration Project about these new instructions from DHS and how they might be implemented.

