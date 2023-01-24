© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'My Selma' tells kids what it was like to grow up Black in 1960's South

Published January 24, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
Willie Mae Brown at a book launch event for "My Selma." (Luana Maria Şeu)
Willie Mae Brown at a book launch event for "My Selma." (Luana Maria Şeu)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Willie Mae Brown, author of “My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement.”

“My Selma” book cover. (Courtesy of Macmillan)

Book excerpt: “My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement”

By Willie Mae Brown

Excerpted from “My Selma: True Stories of a Southern Childhood at the Height of the Civil Rights Movement” by Willie Mae Brown, published on Jan. 3, 2023 from Farrar, Straus and Giroux BYR, an imprint of Macmillan Children’s Publishing Group.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More