The journey of transracial adoption

WAMU 88.5 | By Haili Blassingame
Published January 24, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST
Mia and Gretchen Huijskens.
Being separated from your biological parents is a difficult experience. 

Those of us who were adopted mayhave beentoo young to rememberthe process, butit’s a fact that follows them well into adulthood.

Now, add race to this equation.Nearly 30 percent of domestic adoptions are transracial. For Latino children, the number of transracial adoptions is 46 percent.  

And these numbers don’t include international adoptions which often overlap with transracial adoption.

We talk about what it means when you feel like you don’t fit into your family, how transracial adoptees cope with the double trauma of adoption and racism, and what role the white adoptive parent has in all of this.

 

Haili Blassingame
