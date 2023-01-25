© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect to appear at arraignment

Published January 25, 2023 at 1:11 PM EST

The man suspected in the killings of seven people at two agricultural facilities in Half Moon Bay, California, earlier this week will be arraigned Wednesday on charges that are expected to include murder and attempted murder.

This comes the day after Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the town and talked about the lasting wounds this shooting and others like it will create.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in with KQED’s Marisa Lagos about the latest details.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More