Grieving David Crosby friend shares their decades of music and banter

Published January 30, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST
Steve Silberman with David Crosby. (Django Crosby)
San Francisco-based Steve Silberman is many things — among them, an authority on autism, who wrote the best-selling “NeuroTribes.” He’s also given TED Talks on the subject, as well as a keynote speech at the United Nations. His science writing is included in best-of anthologies and he won a Gold Record for co-producing the Grateful Dead’s box set “So Many Roads.”

He was also one of the late David Crosby’s closest friends — something you’ll know if you follow his Twitter feed which has, since the singer died earlier this month, been filled with photographs of the two, including one where the two lean forward, eyes closed, to share a kiss.

Silberman joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to remember his close friend and the podcast they produced together.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

