Taraf de Caliu: Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST 2023

By Bob Boilen
Published January 30, 2023 at 5:01 AM EST

For the third consecutive year, NPR teamed up with globalFEST in January 2023 for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions hosted by African pop star Angélique Kidjo. Now, we're posting all the sets from our festival as individual Tiny Desk (home) concerts. To see the translations on these videos, please click the 'CC' button.

After more than three decades of relentlessly touring all over the world, the founding members of Taraf de Haïdouks reunited for a new project: Taraf de Caliu. The musicians from Clejani, Romania, are the last generation of "lăutari" that carry on this authentic traditional music from southern Romania, the music that defined them as one of the best gypsy bands in the world. Under the lead of Caliu, the iconic violinist of the taraf, they are on the road again.

SET LIST

  • "Ca la Breaza"

  • "Hora lui Caliu"

  • "Dragostea de la Clejani"

  • "Ciocârlia"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Gheorghe Anghel "Caliu": violin

  • Robert Gheorghe: violin

  • Iulian Vlad: double bass

  • Marin Manole: accordion, vocals

  • Ionuț Gulună: vocals

  • Cristinel Turturică: cimbalom   

    • CREDITS

  • Production: Șaraimanic & DWMT Production

  • Producer: Călina Purje

  • Director: Andrei Gheorghe

  • 1st AD: Tudor Costache

  • Camera operators: Alexandru Yatesey, Răzvan Leucea, Paul Chirilă

  • Camera assistant: Daniel Sandu

  • Live recording: Mihai "Mushu" Popa

  • Mix and master: Mihai "Mushu" Popa, Andrei Boanță

  • Video edit and colorization: Paul Vlăsceanu

  • Props on set: Dan Statache

  • Special thanks to Larisa Perde, Răzvan Murgu, Șaraimanic Community, Diud, Michel Winter, Isabel Soffer

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Creative Director: Bob Boilen 

  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin 

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter 

  • Editing: Joshua Bryant

  • Tiny Desk Team: Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

    • GLOBALFEST TEAM

  • Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer and Bill Bragin

  • 2023 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin and Meera Dugal

  • Event Producer: Ian Thake

  • Host: Angélique Kidjo

  • Legal Services: Tamizdat

  • Legal Services: Duane Morris

  • Video Production: Karim Tabbaa

    • FUNDERS:

  • The Mellon Foundation

  • The National Endowment for the Arts

  • NYC Department of Cultural Affairs

    • SPECIAL THANKS:

  • Ken Umezaki

  • Fabian Alsultany

  • Steven Kirkpatrick

  • David Komar

    Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Bob Boilen
    Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day in 1988, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
