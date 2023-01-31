© 2023 90.5 WESA
Hermanos Gutiérrez: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published January 31, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

There is a slow burning intensity to everything Hermanos Gutiérrez does, including how the duo walked into our offices and saw the Tiny Desk for the first time. "Wow, there it is..." Estevan said quietly to his brother Alejandro.

Hermanos Gutiérrez's origin story is as intricate as the guitar playing styles of its two members. The brothers have roots in both Switzerland and Ecuador, and the time spent in those two very distinct cultures and geographies gives their sound a tempered European coolness, coupled with a warm, playful energy. From the opening strains of "El Bueno Y El Malo" the brothers' turn behind the Desk is the perfect introduction to their music if you don't already know them — and a treat if you already do.

They weave intricate guitar lines over each other that intertwine to the point that if you close your eyes you can't tell where one begins and the other ends. With a slight touch of a digital loop pedal, Estevan even sneaks in an entire percussion section on bongo and cowbell on "Tres Hermanos." When my Alt.Latino co-host Anamaria Sayre and I interviewed them on the podcast last year, I notice that they converse very much like they play: their comments intertwine and layer upon each other's in the same way they play in unison and against each other in songs like "Thunderbird" and "Pueblo Man."

SET LIST

  • "El Bueno Y El Malo"

  • "Tres Hermanos"

  • "Thunderbird"

  • "Pueblo Man"

    • MUSICIANS

  • Alejandro Gutiérrez: guitar, lap steel

  • Estevan Gutiérrez: guitar, percussion

    • TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen

  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame

  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin

  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter

  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Sofia Seidel

  • Audio Assistant: Brian Jarboe

  • Production Assistant: Jill Britton

  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer

  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

    Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Felix Contreras
    Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
