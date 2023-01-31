Ron DeSantis and the battle over Black history

This week, the College Board released the updated framework for its advanced African American Studies course amid backlash from conservative lawmakers over the curriculum.

Last month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education banned the course from being taught in the state’s public schools.

In a statement, the FDOE called the course a violation of state law and lacking in historical value, a claim that many experts and historians refute.

Critics say it’s a further attempt by conservative politicians to limit what and how history – particularly racial history – is taught.

What place should politics have in determining school curriculum? How should states regulate the teaching of history? We convene a panel of experts to talk about it.

