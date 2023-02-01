© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ask a tattoo artist

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST
Tattooist Nikole Lowe shows off her tattooed legs on the opening day of the fifth London Tattoo Convention held at Tobacco Dock.
Tattooist Nikole Lowe shows off her tattooed legs on the opening day of the fifth London Tattoo Convention held at Tobacco Dock.

The first known tattoo dates back to around 3000 BCE. It’s on a body preserved in ice, known as Otzi the Iceman.

In the 21st century, tattoos are becoming even more popular. But instead of tattooed lines like Otzi, they’re elaborate works of art.

Tattoos carry different kinds of significance across the globe. In 2021, there were more than 30,000 working tattoo artists in the U.S.

What’s it like to be the person behind the needle? We put together a panel of them to discuss.

 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More