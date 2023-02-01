© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOJ is searching Biden's Delaware vacation home as part of classified document search

By Washington desk
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM EST
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Tuesday.

The Justice Department is searching President Biden's home in Rehoboth, Del. on Wednesday as part of its investigation into classified documents found among his personal files, Biden's lawyer said in a statement.

Bob Bauer called it a "planned search" and said that it had Biden's "full support and cooperation." He said he would have more information after the search was complete.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Washington desk
Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More