© 2023 90.5 WESA
Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke sings songs of the pandemic on Grammy-nominated 'How Do I Find You'

Published February 1, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST
Sasha Cooke is a Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano. (Courtesy of Stephanie Girard)
Sasha Cooke is a Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano. (Courtesy of Stephanie Girard)

In 2020, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke reached out to 17 composers for songs that spoke to their experiences of the pandemic. The resulting album, “How Do I Find You” is up for a Grammy for Best Classical Vocal Solo Album.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Cooke about the album.

Click here to listen to an interview Young did with composer Caroline Shaw, who is featured on the album.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

