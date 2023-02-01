© 2023 90.5 WESA
People with ADHD are struggling to fill their prescriptions across the country

Published February 1, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
A pharmacist fills a prescription. (Chris Carlson/AP)
Last October, the Food and Drug Administration announced that there was a shortage of Adderall, one of the most common medications prescribed for ADHD. And the problem has only gotten worse, affecting nearly every type of medication for ADHD.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from Wilfred Chan, who’s been reporting on this issue for the Guardian.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

