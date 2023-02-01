© 2023 90.5 WESA
Skateboard shop owner reflects on Tyre Nichols

Published February 1, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST
The screen at the Smoothie King Center honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Matthew Hinton/AP)
The screen at the Smoothie King Center honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Matthew Hinton/AP)

Sac Ramp Skate Shop owner Christopher Dean joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to reflect on the life of Tyre Nichols, who will be buried in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

Nichols died last month, days after he was beaten by Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop. Skateboarders in Sacramento, California, where Nichols grew up will remember him at a “homegoing celebration” on Saturday.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

