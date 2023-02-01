© 2023 90.5 WESA
Tyre Nichols was remembered at his funeral in Memphis

By Adrian Florido
Published February 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST

The funeral for Tyre Nichols was held in Memphis Wednesday. Nichols died three days after being beaten by police who pulled him over for a traffic stop.

Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
