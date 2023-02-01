© 2023 90.5 WESA
What's going on in Lebanon?

Published February 1, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

On Wednesday, Lebanon devalued its own currency in an attempt to stabilize the free-falling Lebanese pound. It’s just the latest attempt to address the financial issues plaguing the country.

Alongside the financial crisis is a political crisis as there is still no elected president after 11 unsuccessful attempts since October.

Sarah Dadouch is the Washington Post’s Middle East correspondent based in Lebanon. She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for an update.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

