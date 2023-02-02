© 2023 90.5 WESA
Experts recommend removing fallopian tubes to prevent ovarian cancer, under some circumstances

Published February 2, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with New York Times reporter Roni Rabin about a new recommendation for most people at risk of ovarian cancer.

One research and advocacy organization says people at risk should consider removing their fallopian tubes after they finish having kids and having another gynecological procedure.

