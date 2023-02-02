© 2023 90.5 WESA
Fighting back against health insurance denials

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published February 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST

Navigating the American healthcare system can be a challenge.

Every year, insurance companies reject millions of claims by patients seeking many types of treatment — everything from MRIs and surgeries to medications. And appealing those denials can be challenging. 

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that patients under the Affordable Care Act only appeal about 0.1 percent of claims that are rejected. 

A new investigation by ProPublica and Capitol Forum looks into the world of health insurance denials, and what that appeal process looks like. 

Has a health insurance company denied covering your treatment, or the treatment of someone you know? Share your story with ProPublica.

Arfie Ghedi
