WESA will carry NPR's live, anchored special coverage of President Biden's State of the Union address and the anticipated Republican Party response. Tune in at 9 p.m. at 90.5 FM or wesa.fm.

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST
Protesters block traffic as they rally against the fatal police assault of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Memphis on Wednesday to remember Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old died days after he was beaten by five Memphis police officers, who were later arrested and charged with his murder.

Vice President Kamala Harrisattended Nichols’funeral service.Reverend Al Sharpton delivered his eulogy. 

And at least 9 people are dead and more than 300,000 homes lost power in Texas after a powerful ice storm swept through the state. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates yet again, its eighth increase in less than a year. And a Motown legend dies at the age of 81.

 

