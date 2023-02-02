© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

WSJ's Jon Hilsenrath shares personal family immigration story

Published February 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

The debate over immigration and crossings at the southern U.S. border has put a spotlight on our immigration system and how immigrants are perceived — which has also been on the mind of Jon Hilsenrath. He’s a senior writer for the Wall Street Journal.

His father, Joseph, came to the U.S. as a child, smuggled out of Nazi Germany with one of his sisters.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Hilsenrath about his family’s story and how he views today’s debate over immigration.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More