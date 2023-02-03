© 2023 90.5 WESA
The case for direct primary care doctors in the debate over membership care

Published February 3, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
In the membership care model, doctors ask patients to sign up for membership plans for direct primary care services. Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Last week on Here & Now, host Peter O’Dowd spoke to a primary care doctor about the new trend of membership care, a model that’s becoming more common across the country. Under this model, doctors ask patients to sign up for membership plans for direct primary care services.

The conversation sparked a debate online with members of the concierge medicine community. This is a follow-up conversation with Dr. Josh Umbehr, a direct care doctor at Atlas MD. He brings a different perspective on this model of care and tells O’Dowd why he believes this model is better for patients and how it avoids a doctor shortage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

