© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why lawyers think Alec Baldwin made a mistake speaking publicly about the 'Rust' shooting

Published February 3, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

More than a year after an accidental shooting on the set of the film “Rust” killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, actor Alec Baldwin is facing criminal charges.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Baldwin — who also served as a producer for the film — spoke publicly about what happened on the set. But many lawyers say speaking publicly was a mistake.

Defense attorney and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti tells us why.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More