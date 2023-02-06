© 2023 90.5 WESA
Journalist's memoir 'The Naked Don't Fear the Water' details journey out of Afghanistan

Published February 6, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST

Editor’s note: Click here to read an excerpt of the memoir.

We revisit Here & Now‘s Scott Tong’s conversation with journalist Matthieu Aikins about his memoir “The Naked Don’t Fear the Water.” The book chronicles his journey posing as an Afghan refugee to help his interpreter escape Afghanistan in 2016.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

