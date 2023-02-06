© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ohio train derailment leads to evacuation due to dangerous chemicals

Published February 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Locals in northeastern Ohio are being urged to evacuate the area due to fears of a potential explosion caused by a train derailment. The derailment, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, occurred late on Friday.

Many have already evacuated, but concerns remain about residents still in the area should the container explode.

Julie Grant, managing editor for The Allegheny Front, joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong with the latest

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More