U.S.-China relations get even tenser after balloon shoot-down

Published February 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with University of California San Diego professor and former State Department China expert Susan Shirk, author of “Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise,” about the state of U.S.-China relations. On Saturday off South Carolina, U.S. fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had flown over the entire U.S. last week.

