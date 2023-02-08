© 2023 90.5 WESA
The cost and future of coal-fired power in Kentucky

Published February 8, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
A coal shovel works at the Midway mine in Centertown, Kentucky. (Daniel R. Patmore/AP)
A new study finds the majority of coal-fired power plants in the U.S. are more expensive to operate than swapping out for solar. That’s according to the nonpartisan think tank Energy Innovation Policy and Technology.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes looks at what the findings could mean for the future of power in Kentucky, where most of the electricity comes from coal. She speaks with Ryan Van Velzer, energy and environment reporter for Louisville Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

