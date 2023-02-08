© 2023 90.5 WESA
The do's and don'ts of amateur fossil hunting

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST
BRAZIL-PALEONTOLOGY-FOSSILS

Fossil hunting has been popular for ages. Maybe you’ve stumbled upon ancient remains yourself, whether on a walk on the beach or on a guided fossil-hunting tour.

And amateur fossil hunters contribute to scientific discoveries all the time. Back in the gold rush in the 19thcentury, countless fossils and mummified prehistoric remains were discovered in Alaska.

And a more recent “bone rush” speaks to how fossil hunting continues to be commercialized, something scientists worry about.

So how can you collect fossils while still being sensitive to the environment around you? 

