Basketball star Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster deal

Published February 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

Superstar basketball player Kevin Durant is headed to the Phoenix Suns as part of a blockbuster NBA trade. Durant, known as KD, is one piece of a huge trade between the Suns and Brooklyn Nets, with four other players and four first-round picks swapping too. How big is this deal and why do these big trades seem to be happening more and more?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes gets the latest from NBA writer and Boston University lecturer A. Sherrod Blakely.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

