For Black History Month, pick up a book by one of these debut authors

Published February 9, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
This Black History Month, consider some new Black voices who have put out debut books. (Getty Images)

Noted authors like Toni Morrison, James Baldwin or Alice Walker tend to be spotlighted during Black History Month. But who are some of the new voices?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from Traci Thomas, host and creator of “The Stacks” podcast, about some Black authors who had debut books this past year.

 Book recommendations for Black History Month, from Traci Thomas

Nonfiction


Fiction

