The News Roundup – International

Published February 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM EST
People walk through the collapsed buildings in Elbistan Turkey.
A devastating earthquake shook southern Turkey and northern Syria this week causing widespread destruction and death. Rescue efforts are underway, but international politics and regional conflicts have made responding to the disaster complicated.

A second Chinese spy balloon has been identified, this time floating over South America. A Chinese Community Party military spokesperson claims the balloon was used for flight tests.

Following a rash of drug overdose deaths, the Canadian province of British Columbia will no longer criminally charge people for possessing small amounts of hard drugs.

We cover the most important news from around the globe on the international hour of the News Roundup.

