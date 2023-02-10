© 2023 90.5 WESA
Super Bowl on Sunday set to be a classic

Published February 10, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball off to running back Isiah Pacheco. (10). (Ross D. Franklin/AP)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs clash this weekend in Super Bowl 57 in Arizona. The top two teams in football are closely matched. Fairytale stories are everywhere around his clash; There will be two Black quarterbacks in a Super Bowl for the first time, and two brothers facing off as players for the first time. And pop star Rihanna will take to the stage for the all-important half-time show.

NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for a preview.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

