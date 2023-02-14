© 2023 90.5 WESA
Boeing announces huge jet deal with Air India as part of record jet purchase

Published February 14, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST
A 747 airplane produced by Boeing. (Photo by Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images)
President Biden announced Tuesday a huge new deal between Boeing and Air India. The deal is Boeing’s third-largest sale of all time, with 220 jets purchased and the possibility of another 70. Air India also announced a deal with Airbus for a further 250 jets, making it the single largest purchase of planes.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more on these huge deals.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

