© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Florida removed from its AP Black history class

Published February 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST

The pilot for the Advanced Placement class on African American studies is at the center of national debate after Florida’s Department of Education rejected it last month. Florida objected to a number of subjects, which were cut out of the final version.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with University of California Los Angeles history professor Robin D.G. Kelley about the removed content, which focused on Black studies and Black struggle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More