Black Lives Matter section removed from AP Black history class after Florida objects

When College Board released its official curriculum for the Advanced Placement course on African Studies, it removed the unit on the Black Lives Matter movement previously included in the pilot program. The topic was removed after Florida’s Department of Education objected to it.

Leslie Kay Jones is an assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers New Brunswick specializing in social movements. She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to discuss the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

