© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Black Lives Matter section removed from AP Black history class after Florida objects

Published February 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
A person holds a Black Lives Matter flag during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
A person holds a Black Lives Matter flag during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. (Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

When College Board released its official curriculum for the Advanced Placement course on African Studies, it removed the unit on the Black Lives Matter movement previously included in the pilot program. The topic was removed after Florida’s Department of Education objected to it.

Leslie Kay Jones is an assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers New Brunswick specializing in social movements. She joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to discuss the significance of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More