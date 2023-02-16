© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge in Georgia releases part of grand jury report on Trump campaign election interference

Published February 16, 2023 at 2:33 PM EST

Here & Now host Robin Young speaks with Georgia Public Broadcasting politics reporter Stephen Fowler about the release of parts of a special grand jury report Thursday, which shows that jurors believe that at least one unnamed witness lied to them in their investigation of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More