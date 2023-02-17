© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden wants to make the USDA more equitable. How's it going?

Published February 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Farmers depend on the U.S. Department of Agriculture for loans and other resources. But over the past century, the department has left out what it calls “socially disadvantaged” farmers, ranchers and foresters.

Now, the Biden administration is trying to advance equity and justice across multiple departments, including the USDA.

NPR’s Ximena Bustillo joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More