East Palestine, Ohio, residents concerned about water, air despite assurances both are safe

Published February 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

Delaware Riverkeeper Network deputy director Tracy Carluccio joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to reflect on this month’s train derailment and chemical leak in East Palestine, Ohio. Carluccio discusses lessons learned from a similar train wreck and chemical release in 2012 in the small town of Paulsboro, New Jersey.

