Looking for a new job? Distant relationships in your network may help more than close connections

Published February 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

What is the best way to network for a new job? Your best connections may not be your closest connections.

A vast study of LinkedIn connections shows the “power of weak ties.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with one of the authors of the study Erik Brynjolfsson, director of the Stanford Digital Economy Lab.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

