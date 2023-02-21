© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why the plant-based meat industry is no longer sizzling

Published February 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST
Packages of "Impossible Burger" and "Beyond Meat" sit on a shelf for sale in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)
Packages of "Impossible Burger" and "Beyond Meat" sit on a shelf for sale in New York City. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Plant-based meat substitutes, like Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seemed so promising a few years ago when they began being marketed widely. Since then, sales of plant-based meat have slumped.

Impossible Foods has cut 20% of its workforce. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks about why the industry is stalling with Deena Shanker, a food reporter at Bloomberg.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Dear Reader:
To make informed decisions, the public must receive unbiased truth.

As Southwestern Pennsylvania’s only independent public radio news and information station, we give voice to provocative ideas that foster a vibrant, informed, diverse and caring community.

WESA is primarily funded by listener contributions. Your financial support comes with no strings attached. It is free from commercial or political influence…that’s what makes WESA a free vital community resource. Your support funds important local journalism by WESA and NPR national reporters.

You give what you can, and you get news you can trust.
Please give now to continue providing fact-based journalism — a monthly gift of just $5 or $10 makes a big difference.
Support WESA

Load More