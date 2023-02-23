© 2023 90.5 WESA
Daytime Israeli raid leaves at least 11 dead in Nablus

Published February 23, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

At least 11 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in a rare daytime raid in the West Bank. At least 103 more were wounded in the raid that was targeting three militants. The attack — criticized by Palestinian and U.S. officials — is just the latest episode in escalating tensions in the region.

Emily Rose, correspondent for Reuters in Jerusalem, joins host Scott Tong for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

