Daytime Israeli raid leaves at least 11 dead in Nablus

At least 11 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops in a rare daytime raid in the West Bank. At least 103 more were wounded in the raid that was targeting three militants. The attack — criticized by Palestinian and U.S. officials — is just the latest episode in escalating tensions in the region.

Emily Rose, correspondent for Reuters in Jerusalem, joins host Scott Tong for the latest.

